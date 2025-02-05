It was a significant milestone for Indian TV recently as ZEE TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finalists Shradha Mishra and Parvathi Meenakshi performed live at two prestigious UK venues. Shradha and Parvathi are the reality TV show’s 2024 contestants.

Shradha and Parvathi wooed the audiences at BP Pulse Birmingham on January 25 and the OVO Arena Wembley, London, on January 26. This marked a milestone for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, making it the first Indian television music reality show to showcase its contestants at such renowned international stages.

First Indian reality TV show contestants to perform at such high-profile venues in the UK

The show was conceptualised by ZEE UK’s Business Head, Parul Goel, under the astute leadership of Punit Goenka, who played a pivotal role in achieving this remarkable milestone for the show’s contestants.

Through strategic negotiations and unwavering dedication, Goel successfully engaged with the event organisers in Birmingham and Wembley, effectively showcasing the extraordinary talent of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s performers. They were able to get a record-breaking 17 sponsors for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa UK two years ago.

As part of their UK visit, Shradha and Parvathi were invited to perform at the High Commission of India’s Republic Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony on January 26. They delivered heartfelt renditions of popular hit songs like “Pardes – Yeh Mera India” and “Karma – Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge,” honouring the occasion in the presence of dignitaries and guests.

Commenting on the achievement, Punit Goenka, CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited, stated, “At ZEE, we believe in empowering talent, breaking barriers and showcasing Indian artistry and culture on the global stage. The incredible performances by our Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants at the iconic Wembley stage on the Republic Day celebrations in London, especially in the presence of the High Commission of India, were a testament to this vision.”