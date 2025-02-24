Timothée Chalamet has made history by becoming the youngest male actor to win the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in A Complete Unknown at the age of 29. This was Chalamet's third nomination for a SAG Award.

The record was previously held by Nicolas Cage, who won at the age of 32 in 1995 for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas.

A Complete Unknown

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown is a biopic about legendary musician Bob Dylan, focusing on the controversial years of his career when he transitioned from acoustic to electric instruments. Chalamet plays the lead role.

The movie has won six British Academy Film Awards and is nominated for eight Academy Awards at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Chalamet.

Chalamet’s acceptance speech

During his acceptance speech, the actor said, “This was five and a half years of my life. I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artist, Mr Bob Dylan, a true American hero, and it was the honour of a lifetime playing him.”

He concluded by saying, "So I’m deeply grateful. This doesn’t signify that, but it’s a little more fuel. It’s a little more ammo to keep going. Thank you so much.”

Fellow nominees and awards ceremony

His fellow nominees included Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), and Daniel Craig (Queer). The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, and hosted by actress Kristen Bell.

