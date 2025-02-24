Actress Anna Sawai won her first SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the epic period drama Shōgun. This was also Sawai's first nomination. The actress continues her winning streak, having already taken home a Golden Globe and an Emmy this year.

Her fellow nominees included Kathy Bates (Matlock), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Allison Janney (The Diplomat), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat). The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, and hosted by actress Kristen Bell.

Sawai’s acceptance speech

During her acceptance speech, Sawai said, "Thank you so much. I'm very happy but also kind of sad because this is probably the last time I'm able to celebrate the work with you guys." She added, "I love you, the whole FX team."

Shōgun continues its winning streak

Shōgun is based on the 1975 historical novel by James Clavell. Set in 15th-century Japan, it follows an English sailor named John Blackthorne, who is shipwrecked in Japan and must secure passage home.

Anna Sawai plays the role of Lady Toda Mariko, one of the few Japanese people at the time who speaks English and helps Blackthorne navigate the complex and deadly rules of feudal Japan. The series is created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.

The series has been dominating this year's Hollywood awards season, winning 18 categories at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards and 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, as well as four Golden Globes.

