Actress Demi Moore is dominating the 2025 Hollywood awards season. Moore has won the Golden Globe Award and Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress, and now she has taken home the top prize at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

The awards show was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, and hosted by actress Kristen Bell.

Moore won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance in The Substance. This was her second nomination, having previously been nominated for her role in Bobby (2007).

Moore's acceptance speech

During her acceptance speech, she recalled becoming a member of the Screen Actors Guild at the age of 16 in 1978 and went on to thank her fellow actors, saying, "You have all been my greatest teachers, and I am so, so grateful that I have continued over these many years to be able to try and sometimes succeed and sometimes fail, but to be able to keep going, and I could not do that without the support of my incredible team."

Demi Moore's role in The Substance

The Substance is a body horror film directed by Coralie Fargeat. Moore stars as Elisabeth Sparkle, an ageing celebrity who tries to reclaim her youth by using an experimental drug, with dire consequences.

The movie has been nominated for multiple awards this year, including five nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, where it is competing for Best Picture. Moore stars alongside Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

Demi Moore is also nominated for Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards, which will be held on 2 March 2025 and hosted by Conan O'Brien.

