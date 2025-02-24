The first season of Marvel's Born Again is nearing its premiere. The show is both a reboot and a continuation of the fan-favourite Netflix series Daredevil for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Born Again brings back the original cast and will be streaming on Disney+ this March.

Marvel has already renewed the show for a second season, which will begin filming before the premiere of the first season and is expected to stream sometime in 2026.

Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil

Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock, the blind vigilante known as Daredevil, who takes on New York’s crime boss, The Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio).

During a recent press event for the show, Charlie Cox opened up about Matt Murdock's mental state in the new series, saying, "Early on he suffers a trauma. So he has to deal with that," the actor teased. "He deals with it with what is a band-aid, and that has to be ripped off slowly. He is still the same Matt Murdock as the original show—he’s just dealing with more now."

The cast of #DaredevilBornAgain discuss returning to their characters. Marvel Television’s all-new series premieres March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/k7pZlRmpPw — Daredevil (@Daredevil) February 21, 2025

The cast and crew

The series is created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, with Scardapane serving as showrunner. Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher makes a return, along with other familiar faces, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson.

The cast will also feature new and returning talent, including Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

