Makers of Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan are aiming to make the film a truly global experience. The cast includes actors from the Malayalam film industry as well as French and British actors. On Monday, it was revealed that French actor Eriq Ebouaney will be a part of the film. The first look of his character was unveiled on Monday with a new poster of the film on social media, and the actor will play a negative character named Kabuga.



Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan is being helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Eriq Ebouaney on working in Malayalam film

In a statement, the French actor called L2: Empuraan an “international film.” “It was an amazing experience to be part of this crew, those beautiful locations all over the world.”

The actor also highlighted the quality of the film in comparison to the projects he has been part of in Europe, Africa, and the USA. “This one was so mind-blowing,” he said.

Where have you seen Eriq Ebouaney before?

The actor is best known for his portrayals in Brian De Palma’s Femme Fatale and Transporter 3 opposite Jason Statham. He is also a regular in the post-apocalyptic horror drama series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which is the fifth spin-off series in The Walking Dead franchise.

L2: Empuraan also brings back the original cast from the film’s first installment, including Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saikumar, Nandu, Fazil, Saniya Iyappan, Sshivada, Jaise Jose, Baiju Santhosh, Sachin Khedekar, Nyla Usha, Giju John, Aneesh G Menon, Sivaji Guruvayoor, and Murugan Martin, among others.

Game of Thrones star in L2: Empuraan

Along with Eriq, new cast additions in the sequel include Andrea Tivadar, Manikuttan, Nikhat Khan Hedge, Satyajit Sharma, Oziel Jivani, Aishwarya Ojha, Nayan Bhatt, Shubhangi Latkar, and Behzaad Khan.

Game Of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn is also part of the film. The actor plays Boris Oliver in the film.



“I play the part of Boris in Empuraan or L2:E. I can’t quite remember how I got roped into this job, but I’m so glad I did because it was a completely different experience from what I’m used to having over in the UK or the US. To be part of the Mollywood culture of things and to get a taste of that was really special," Flynn said in a statement.

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas in association with Lyca Productions, L2: Empuraan is set for a worldwide release in theatres on March 27.