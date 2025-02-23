It’s a miracle again! Tamil actor Ajith Kumar survived yet another car crash while racing in Spain recently. The actor survived a car crash for the second time in a month during the recent leg of his racing career.

Ajith who is known for his passion for cars and racing is currently participating in the Porsche Sprint Challenge for his own team. The championship is taking place in Spain’s Valencia.

Ajith survives yet another car crash

A video from the racing event is now going viral. Ajith can be seen visibly shaken as his car’s rear-end bumping into another racer. As a result of the impact, his car is seen flipping over multiple times before coming to a halt on the gravel.

The video has now sparked concerns for his safety. His fans have been writing on social media asking for the actor to be more cautious and taking care of himself.

Fans want Ajith to take care of himself

The crash video was shared on Twitter by Ajith's manager, Suresh Chandra, on Saturday. "In Valencia Spain where the races were happening the Round 5 was good for Ajith Kumar. He ended 14th place, winning appreciation from everyone. Round 6 was unfortunate. Crashed 2 times due to other cars. The annexes video clearly shows that he was not at fault. First time despite of crash he got back into pit and was doing well. When second time again crash happened and he toppled twice. His perseverance is stronger and he comes out unscathed again to continue the race. Thanks for the all the prayers of concern and wishes. AK is all right," the caption read.

#Ajith was involved in an accident while racing, but reports confirm that he is safe, with only minor injuries. Defying all concerns, he walked away from the incident unscathed, reassuring fans with his resilience. pic.twitter.com/rgUzRtmWWh — TrackTollywood (@TrackTwood) February 22, 2025

Another video, shared by Track Tollywood, shows the accident from Ajith's POV, including footage from his helmet cam. The scary crash shows Ajith's car flipping several times. Many fans reacted to the video with concern for the Tamil superstar.

One wrote on X, "He needs more practice before participating in a race! On top of money and passion, he needs practice too." Others wondered why Ajith was getting into so many crashes so frequently. "Never saw any other professional getting this kind of misfires," read one tweet. Others breathed a sigh of relief on reading that the actor was fine after the mishap. "Hope AK is safe; so much risk he is taking," wrote one.

Several others advised him to focus on safety. One wrote on X, "This is the second incident within a month. Passion is powerful, but no ambition is worth more than life and family. #Ajith needs to prioritise his safety before the thrill becomes a regret."