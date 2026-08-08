/ChatGPT gets unlimited free AI chats as OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.6 Luna with new 'Think' mode

OpenAI is making one of the biggest upgrades to ChatGPT's free tier since the chatbot launched. The company has announced that ChatGPT Free users will soon get unlimited text conversations powered by GPT-5.6 Luna, bringing more advanced AI capabilities to millions of users without requiring a paid subscription.

The rollout also marks the return of the "Think" button, a feature designed to give ChatGPT more time to reason through difficult questions. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the change on X, writing: "5.6 Sol much better in chat now, and unlimited text chat for free users!" The update comes as OpenAI continues expanding access to its latest AI models, with ChatGPT now serving more than 1 billion weekly users.

What is changing for ChatGPT Free users?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

GPT-5.6 Luna will replace GPT-5.5 as the default AI model for Free and Go users. The biggest change is unlimited text-based conversations, allowing users to chat without the previous limits for everyday questions. However, OpenAI says restrictions will still apply to features such as image generation, file uploads, image analysis and other AI tools. Users will also see the return of the Think button. When enabled, ChatGPT spends more time reasoning before responding, making it better suited for research, planning, calculations and other complex tasks.

GPT-5.6 Luna aims to be more accurate

OpenAI says GPT-5.6 Luna delivers noticeable improvements in factual reliability. According to the company, internal evaluations covering financial, legal and medical questions found responses containing at least one factual error were 62 per cent less common compared with GPT-5.5 Instant. Meanwhile, Plus and Pro subscribers are receiving an updated version of GPT-5.6 Sol, which offers more focused answers, cleaner formatting and a new thinking slider that lets users decide how much reasoning the AI should use.

When will the update arrive?