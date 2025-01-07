Actor Ajith Kumar's car crashed during a practice test run at the Dubai circuit recently. The actor, who is lovingly called Thala Ajith, is in Dubai to participate in the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours race also known as 24H Dubai 2025.



A video released by his team shows, the actor's car crashing into the barriers, minutes before the endurance test session came to an end.

The video also shows the actor coming out of the car, unhurt as the rescue team comes to his aid.

Ajith Kumar love for racing

For the unversed, Ajith owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, and he was set to participate in the highly competitive race, along with three other teammates - Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod.



According to reports, Fabian Duffieux took over as the team manager for Ajith Kumar Racing in December last year.

Indian actor Ajith's Porsche car crashes at high speed on Dubai race track, but Thala walks away unscathed!



Indian actor Ajith's Porsche car crashes at high speed on Dubai race track, but Thala walks away unscathed!

The video shows his car spinning seven times after crashing on the barrier. He was then rescued and taken to an ambulance.

The actor's manager Suresh Chandra, updated fans about the actor's health. "Ajith is unhurt, hale and healthy. He was driving at a speed of 180 km when this happened," he shared.



Many would know, that besides working in Tamil cinema, Ajith is known for his passion for driving and biking. The actor had been practising with his team, which he captained, for the race for sometime now.

The Dubai event will comprise a team where each member will have to drive for six hours over the course of 24 hours. Ajith was just minutes away from completing his six hours.

The upcoming race would have marked the debut of Ajith Kumar's racing firm in endurance racing.