The wait is over! Salman Khan's first look as Sikandar is here, and his fans can't keep calm. Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming magnum opus is one of the most-awaited movies of the new year, and the makers are set to release the teaser of the movie on a very special day, i.e., Khan's birthday.

The first poster of the movie directed by A R Murugadoss was dropped today as the makers announced that the teaser will release on Dec 27.

The poster showcases a striking, profile pose of Salman Khan, standing tall, surrounded by an aura of mystery and power. The visual sets the tone for a gripping, larger-than-life cinematic experience. This intriguing first glimpse of Sikandar has already set social media abuzz, as fans eagerly anticipate the megastar’s return to the big screen.

Salman Khan’s towering presence in the poster reflects the unstoppable persona of Sikandar – a character poised to captivate audiences like never before. Apart from Khan, the movie stars actress Rashmika Mandanna opposite Khan. This is Mandanna and Salman's first project together.

Baahubali fame actor Sathyaraj, who famously played the role of Katappa, is also set to star in the movie. He will reportedly play a key role in the movie.

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter. However, the project marks the first collaboration between Khan and director Murugadoss.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A R Murugadoss , the movie promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. The filming of the movie is already underway, with the release slated for Eid 2025.