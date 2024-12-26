Love, food, gifts and more! Here's how Bollywood celebrated Christmas

4 /6

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika shared a glimpse of Christmas celebrations with Ranveer Singh and daughter Dua. While she has not shared any photos of her little angel, but the actress shared how special it felt as it was the first Christmas for them as a family of three. Sharing a picture of a Christmas tree, the Kalki 2898 AD actress wrote, ''🧿♥️🧿 My heart is full 🧿♥️🧿.''