Love, food, gifts and more! Here's how Bollywood celebrated Christmas

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas celebration was all about their little kiddo Raha and spending some quality time with their family. Giving fans a sneak into her Christmas celebration, the Jigra actress shared a bunch of photos and wrote in the caption, ''Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like.''
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated the festival with later’s family. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the couple had shared a photos giving an inside glimpse of their celebration. The Uri actor shared a sweet picture showing him and Katrina posing near the Christmas tree.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Varun and Natasha had to lot to celebrate as it was their daughter Lara's first Christmas celebration. The Baby John actor shared a adorable picture of his family of four. Sharing the picture, Dhawan wrote, ''Me with my babies. Merry Christmas.''
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika shared a glimpse of Christmas celebrations with Ranveer Singh and daughter Dua. While she has not shared any photos of her little angel, but the actress shared how special it felt as it was the first Christmas for them as a family of three. Sharing a picture of a Christmas tree, the Kalki 2898 AD actress wrote, ''🧿♥️🧿 My heart is full 🧿♥️🧿.''
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Away from the world, Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy celebrating the festival with her three boys, husband Saif Ali Khan had two sons Taimur and Jeh. Sharing the photos, Khan wrote, ''Sorry was too busy enjoying my day ❤️🌈🥰 love and happiness People ❤️Keep searching for Magic ❤️.''
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
Sonam celebrated the festival in London with her son Vayi, husband Anand and other family members. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a string of pictures and wrote, "What a merry Christmas! What a lovely month! Friends and Family and a whole lot of love!''