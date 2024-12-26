Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a special Christmas this year. The couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Dua in September 2024. And it was the first Christmas for them as a family of three. The parents gifted a cute little gift to their daughter.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a from their Christmas celebration. The actress shared a close-up image of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree which had tree decorations with the names of the three members.

The tree was decorated with sparkling lights, red balls, and other small hangings on the Christmas tree. The actress also put up three transparent baubles which had the names, Ranveer, Deepika and Dua written on them and tied them with red and black ribbon. The tree also had dried flower decorations. She captioned the post as "My heart is full " and tagged her husband Ranveer Singh in the post.

The post immediately caught the attention of fans who wished them for the special day. One fan wrote, 'This year's tree is special and decorated with three names; God bless you all three'.

Another said, 'This Christmas is special for you, Deepika. Enjoy it with your little family. God gifted you with the best gift'. The fans requested the actress to share a family picture or picture of Dua. They wrote, "Can't wait to see Dua". Another fan wrote, "This must be such a special one. Wishing you so much love and joy to the three of you."

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy after dating for six years. They welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. The couple were last seen in Singham Again which released during Diwali 2024.