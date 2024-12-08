Yearender 2024: 7 Celebrity Couples Who Became Parents This Year
All pic credit: Instagram
The popular showbiz couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber in August this year
Deepika gave birth to her and Ranveer’s first child, a baby girl in September this year. The couple have named their daughter Dua.
The Barbie actor welcomed her first baby, a boy, on October 17 with her husband Tom Ackerley.
Actress Richa Chadha gave birth to her and Ali Fazal’s first child, a daughter, in July this year.
Yami and Aditya welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby boy, in May this year. They have named their son Vedavid.
Varun and Natasha became parents to a daughter in June this year. They have named their daughter Lara.
The 12th Fail actor and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child Vardaan in February this year
