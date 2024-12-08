Yearender 2024: 7 Celebrity Couples Who Became Parents This Year

As this year comes to an end, let’s take a look at the new celebrity parents.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The popular showbiz couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber in August this year

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika gave birth to her and Ranveer’s first child, a baby girl in September this year. The couple have named their daughter Dua.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

The Barbie actor welcomed her first baby, a boy, on October 17 with her husband Tom Ackerley.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Actress Richa Chadha gave birth to her and Ali Fazal’s first child, a daughter, in July this year.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami and Aditya welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby boy, in May this year. They have named their son Vedavid.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun and Natasha became parents to a daughter in June this year. They have named their daughter Lara.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

The 12th Fail actor and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child Vardaan in February this year