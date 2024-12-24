New Delhi, India

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone introduced their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, to the paparazzi on Monday (Dec 23). They hosted a special event in Mumbai, where they introduced their little bundle of joy to the paparazzi.

During the event, the couple asked the shutterbugs to refrain from taking photos of their daughter. The Padmavat actors have yet to reveal their baby's face to the world.

Ranveer and Deepika hosted a meet-and-greet event reportedly at their building's clubhouse and invited paparazzi to meet their newborn daughter. However, no paparazzi shared photos of their little girl. But her parents happily posed for the camera, flashing their million-dollar smiles.

For the special event, the new mommy Deepika wore a halter-neck beige gown. She kept her look simple by keeping her makeup subtle and minimal accessories. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked handsome in a white shirt and trousers.

According to the sources, the couple happily chatted with the paparazzi and even introduced their daughter Dua to the people present there. However, they asked the paps not to click the photos of their daughter. The couple also organised lunch for the paps and distributed sweets to them as well.

Since giving birth to her daughter, Deepika has maintained a relatively low profile and has made only a few public appearances. She also made a special appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert.

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child on Sept 8.