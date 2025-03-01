'Rs 450 crore mark soon': Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava beats Pushpa 2, Stree 2, And Baahubali 2

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is doing phenomenal business at the box office. Since day 1 of its release, the period drama has been earning outstanding numbers.
Released on Feb 14, the period drama is earning exceptionally well at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the movie has so far earned Rs 420.61 Cr in India.
With no signs of slowing down, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are going strong every week. Notably, on the third Friday, it became the highest 3rd-Friday grosser, beating the Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 records in the Hindi language.
As per Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, Chhaava earned Rs 13.30 crore on its third Friday. ''#Chhaava's *third Friday* collections [₹ 13.30 cr] are HIGHER than #Pushpa2 #Hindi [₹ 12.50 cr] and #Baahubali2 #Hindi [₹ 10.05 cr].'' Adarsh wrote on X.
The period drama has so far collected Rs 420 crore, and looking at its performance, it seems like the movie is expected to surpass the Rs 450 crore mark on the third weekend.
Laxman Utekar directed Chhaava, a period drama based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky plays the role of legendary Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder , Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead. She portrays Vicky's wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles.
{{ primary_category.name }}