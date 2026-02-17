/Tumbbad 2: Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in talks to be part of horror franchise- Report

The period folk-horror film Tumbbad is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi. Starring Sohum Shah in the lead role, it tells the story of the insatiable greed of gods, gold, and human desire. The rain-soaked village serves not just as a backdrop but also as a vibrant, living character, steeped in darkness and decay. It has been seven years, and the goosebumps for the film are still fresh in everyone's minds. With much anticipation around the sequel, reports say Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are reportedly in talks to be part of it.

Will Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui play a crucial part in Tumbbad 2?

A source, as per the Hindustan Times, has reported that "A powerful antagonist is central to the narrative of Tumbbad 2. The team is keen on elevating the sequel with a layered and formidable negative lead. Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are two names currently being discussed. Their ability to portray morally complex, unpredictable characters makes them compelling choices for the world of Tumbbad."

“The makers' idea to introduce an antagonist who isn't just menacing but deeply layered – someone who can stand toe-to-toe with Sohum's character in terms of intensity and depth,” the same source stated in the report.

All about Tumbbad

Tumbbad is written by Mitesh Shah, Adesh Shah, Barve and Anand Gandhi. From 2009 to 2010, he created a 700-page storyboard for the film. It was shot in 2012, but after editing, Barve and Shah were not satisfied with the results. The film was rewritten and reshot, with filming completed by May 2015. Jesper Kyd composed the original score, while Ajay–Atul contributed a song to the soundtrack.

Apart from Sohum Shah, the film also featured Anita Date-Kelkar, Ronjini Chakraborty, Deepak Damle and Jyoti Malshe, among others. Originally earning Rs 12 crore during its initial run in 2018, the fact that Tumbbad has more than doubled its lifetime earnings in this re-release is a testament to its enduring appeal. This scenario exemplifies a film that was truly ahead of its time.

