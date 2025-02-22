Sohum Shah's Tumbbad is among the movies that shattered several records upon its re-release. First released in 2018, the movie didn't perform well at the theatres. However, the folk horror scripted history and left a huge impact when it was re-released on the big screen in 2024.

Upon its re-release, Tumbbad achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the highest-grossing re-released film in India. However, it has now been dethroned by the romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane.

Tumbbad on OTT

After a disappointing performance at the box office, the movie earned widespread acclaim when it was released on OTT. In fact, it was actually the digital platform that gave the movie a boost. However, when the movie was re-released in theatres, it was removed from streaming platforms.

Months after its theatrical re-release, the movie is now available again on Amazon Prime. So, moviegoers who have still not watched Tumbbad, or are planning to re-watch it, can enjoy it once more.

About Tumbbad



Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and featuring Sohum Shah, Tumbbad is a horror fantasy feature film. Set in a Maharashtra village, the film explores Vinayak Rao's (Shah) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

The movie's background score, cinematography and the VFX has garnered huge acclaim from the audience.



Apart from Shah, the movie stars Mohammad Samad, Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date-Kelkar, Ronjini Chakraborty, Deepak Damle among others.



On its re-release in 2024, the movie earned around Rs 31.35 crore (Rs 310 million) net in India.