TV producer Dana Eden, who co-created the hit Israeli spy thriller series Tehran, has been found dead in a hotel room in central Athens, Greek police told AFP on Monday.

Dana Eden, TV producer and co-creator of hit Israeli spy thriller series Tehran was found dead late on Sunday in a hotel room in central Athens. According to authorities, Eden was staying at a hotel nearSyntagma Square, in the heart of the Greek capital.

"An autopsy has been ordered, the surveillance cameras have been reviewed, and everything seems to indicate it was a suicide," a police spokesperson said to the media.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Greek police officials found Eden lifeless in her hotel room on Sunday after her brother failed to reach her several times. Local police are investigating the death and have started gathering security camera footage and testimony from hotel staff.

According to reports, Eden had arrived in Athens on February 4 for the shooting of the fourth season of the series which is broadcast internationally on Apple TV. The first three seasons of Tehran, which focused on a Mossad agent working undercover in the Iranian capital, were filmed in Athens.

The fourth season of Tehran saw delays due to the attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023 and later subsequent bombardments of Gaza.

The series has become one of the most internationally sold Israeli productions and won the Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2021. Eden worked closely with producer Shula Spiegel, and their joint company Donna and Shula Productions was the driving force behind Tehran and other series.

Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar posted on social media, calling Eden "one of the most prominent and influential producers in the Israeli television industry".

The statement continued, “Dana was among the senior figures in Israel’s television industry and played a central role in creating and leading some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions. Her professional and personal legacy will continue to shape Israeli television for many years to come.”