Dhurandhar becomes the longest trending movie, surpasses Chhaava and Jawan

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar is an action thriller starring Ranveer Singh. The film has topped the charts, breaking multiple Indian box office records, and has collected approximately Rs 1,300 crore. With widespread popularity, Aditya Dhar's film has once again achieved the milestone of being the longest-trending movie.

Dhurandhar becomes the longest-trending Indian film

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar broke records by topping the chart, trending for 59 days, and surpassing previous hits like Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Rajkumar Rao's Stree 2 on BookMyShow, a ticketing platform.

The film premiered on Netflix on January 30, and within a week, Dhurandhar staggered 7.6 million views, surpassing massive blockbusters like Animal and Fighter. Previously, the film trended in 22 countries, highlighting the worldwide craze driven by its strong, gripping narrative, intense action, and high-stakes drama.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge locks March 19 release date

Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is one of the most anticipated movies, set for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Following the massive success of the first instalment, the sequel highlights the immense high-stakes action and more intense character arcs.

Dhurandhar ending explained

In Dhar's film, Ranveer Singh plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an inmate who later becomes a spy named Hamza, trained by Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) for a high-stakes mission in Pakistan.

Following his mission, Hamza gradually gained the trust of Lyari don Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) and became his right-hand man. Finding his footing in the gang, he begins executing his plan, gathering their secret information and sending it to India. However, one day, he discovers that Rehman teamed up with Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) to carry out the 26/11 bombing in Mumbai, which shattered him, leaving him with immense guilt.