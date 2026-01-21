/Is Vicky Kaushal returning as Major Vihaan Shergill in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2?

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, is set to release in cinemas in March 2026. The anticipation around the film is high, considering the film's first part has created box office history. A lot of speculations around the casting of Dhurandhar 2 are doing the rounds on the internet. The latest one is about Vicky Kaushal, who, according to some reports, will reprise his role as Major Vihaan Shergill alongside Singh

Vicky Kaushal's cameo in the action spy universe

After the massive success of the first part of the Dhurandhar, the second instalment is set to appear in cinemas on March 19th, 2026. As the release date gets closer, new speculations are pouring in every other day.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a report by Mid-Day, Vicky Kaushal is possibly making his return as Major Vihaan Shergill in Ranveer Singh's starrer Dhurandhar 2. The first part of Dhurandhar ended with the revelation of Ranveer Singh’s character's actual name Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a name that fans quickly linked to Vicky Kaushal's Uri, when Kirti Kulhari, who played a flight lieutenant named Seerat Kaur in the film, mentioned how her husband, Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi Naushera, was martyred during the ambush at Naushera sector.

Fans had gotten excited at a possible universe that Dhar may be creating.

Now the news of Vicky's cameo in the film has gotten everyone excited. As of now, there is no official confirmation on this news. However, if the actor's return coincides with his iconic role in Dhar's film, the excitement level of the fans will be doubled.

Will Akshaye Khanna return as Rehman Dakait?

Akshaye Khanna portrayed a gangster named Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar Part 1. The film ended with his death at the hands of Hamza, ending his track. But now, news reports have stated that Khanna will reprise his popular role alongside Ranveer Singh in the sequel.

The report published by Filmfare claims, "Our sources confirm that Akshaye Khanna will return to sets for a short one-week shoot, aimed at expanding his character’s backstory and adding more layers to his role in the next chapter of the franchise.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge