/Anurag Kashyap says Dhurandhar ‘brilliant’, calls Aditya Dhar’s politics as ‘genuine’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the latest to heap praises on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The film was released worldwide on December 5 and has been unstoppable ever since. While Kashyap stated that he chose to ignore the propaganda in the film, he praised Dhar and his style of filmmaking, calling Ranveer Singh’s performance his favourite.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reviews Dhurandhar

Kashyap on Letterboxd reviewed Dhurandhar and said he had problems with two sequences in the film. However, he called the film ‘brilliant’.

“A spy cannot be a spy if he doesn't have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also can not be a soldier if he doesn't have angst against the enemy state. On those two counts, I have no issues. I have two sequences that I have a problem with. Madhwan saying - ek. Din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga, and another in the end when Ranveer says ye naya India hai. Take those two asides, it's a good film. In fact, a brilliant film that entirely set in Pakistan (sic),” Kashyap wrote.

‘Man is honest, not an opportunist’

Kashyap then wrote about Aditya Dhar and his craft as a filmmaker. “I have known Aditya Dhar since his national award-winning film Boond. It's his politics. Genuine politics. Agree or disagree with it. Man is honest. Not an opportunist like others. All his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri Pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be. Fimmakin is top-notch,” he added.

Anurag compared Dhurandhar to Hollywood films like The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and House of Dynamite, which he called ‘propaganda for the US’. “If you love The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty or House of Dynamite. They are Oscar-winning propaganda films about the USA. I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbornness of the filmmaker. And Ranveer Singh is my favourite performer. So secure. If I as a filmmaker, have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar. But a significant film,” concluded Anurag.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller with Ranveer Singh playing an Indian spy who infiltrates a gang in Pakistan’s Lyari area with the purpose of dismantling the group and their ties with Pakistan’s terror network. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi. Actress Sara Arjun makes her debut as a leading lady in the film.

A runaway hit, Dhurandhar has minted over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office. Part 2 of the film, which concludes the story, will be released in March 2026.