/Dhurandhar to enter Rs 800 crore club, Ranveer Singh set to become first Bollywood actor to achieve this feat

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office, wowing fans worldwide ever since it was released in cinemas on December 5, 2025. The movie is likely to touch Rs 800 crore soon in India to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. The film has already stormed past the Rs 700-crore mark at the domestic net box office and surpassed the biggies, including Jawan, Chhaava, Stree 2, Animal, and Gadar 2.

Dhurandhar to enter reach Rs 800 crore milestone in India soon?

Riding on the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is set to cross the much-coveted Rs 800 crore club, establishing him as the only Bollywood actor to achieve this feat. So far, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 794.20 crore within 29 days at the box office.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar has been ruling the screens alone for two weeks now. Despite the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, the word of mouth is great for Dhar's movie, and there are chances that it continues to earn great numbers.

Dhurandhar 2 release date

Inspired by true events, the movie begins in 1999 with the Kandahar hijack incident, when an Indian flight's passengers were held hostage for seven days, and the country was forced to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar.

R Madhavan plays Indian intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal, who is shown negotiating with the hijackers on the ground. However, due to pressure from higher officials, he ends up agreeing to the hijackers’ demands, leading to the release of the terrorists.