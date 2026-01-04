/Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua injured in road accident in Guwahati; actor shares update

Renowned Bollywood actor and vlogger Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife, Rupali Barua, were injured in a late-night road accident in Guwahati. Several reports claimed that a motorcycle hit the couple while they were crossing the road. However, now the veteran star has given an update in regard to it. Let's delve in to know more.

Health update of Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife

Soon after reports of the accident emerged, Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to diffuse the concern among fans. The actor went live from the hospital to update everyone about him and his wife's condition. The video in the caption read, “Rupali and I are well… We are under observation… but doing well… thank you for your love.” In the video, he said, "Main ek ajeeb se time par live kar raha hoon, just to let you all know. Because main abhi dekh raha hoon bahut se news channels mein kya kya aa raha hai. Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday, and a bike hit us. We both are fine. Rupali is under observation. All is well; I am good. Chhota sa chot aya hai… but absolutely fine (I am doing this live in a strange situation. I am seeing all the news channels talking about it.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further added, "Just to let you know, ha hua hein. But we are good, and there is nothing to sensationalise. The bike rider ka bhi maine abhi police se pata kiya hein ki usko bhi hosh aa gaya hain. Sab ka achcha ho, sab theek rahe. Ap se bhi yahi batana chahte hain. We are taking very good care (yes, the accident took place. I came to know that the bike rider also has gained consciousness. Let everybody stay okay, and I wanted to let you know this happened.”

Fans took to the comment section and wished a speedy recovery for the duo. One user wrote, "Get well soon, sir." Another user wrote, "Get well soon, sir and ma'am. Prayers. Take care, both of you. Lots of love and prayers." “Take care, sir. May God bless you,” wrote the third user.

All about Ashish Vidyarthi

Born in Delhi to a Malayali father and Bengali mother. Ashish Vidyarthi later had attended National School of Drama until 1990 and associated himself with another theatre group, Act One, run by N. K. Sharma. He is also renowned for his role as Ashutosh in 1942: A Love Story.

Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Marathi, and Odia films. He is noted for his antagonist and character roles. In 1995, he received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Drohkaal.

Here are some of his films, which include Chirutha, Athidi, Tulasi, Pokiri, Raraju, Ontari, Varudu, Adhurs, Hero 420 and Jole Jongole, among others. Currently, he has a YouTube channel with over one million subscribers and he often vlogs about food.