/Twinkle Khanna's 52nd birthday celebration featured a 'lot of perfumes' in Paris instead of cakes | Watch

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 52nd birthday in an unconventional way that left the fans impressed. The actor turned author ditched the usual cake and candles ritual and went on to enjoy a unique perfume experience. While spending the holiday with her family, Khanna revealed that she marked her birthday on December 29 by indulging her senses at the Musée du Parfum.

Khanna shared glimpses of her visit

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video offering a sneak peek of her visit to fans. The collage showed shelves lined with glass bottles of perfumes and candid moments of her family exploring different scents. Khanna was joined by husband Akshay Kumar and their children, Aarav and Nitara.

A trip to Musée du Parfum

"This year instead of blowing out candles, my birthday celebration entailed a lot of sniffing around," she wrote. "The family took me to the Musée du Parfum. We encountered over 50 glass bottles of fragrances like vetiver, caramel, oud and amber."

Khanna revealed that she, along with her family, blended a custom fragrance from their favourite notes, and she named her own creation "Birthday Note." "Scents carry memories, and this one will follow me to airports, old sweaters, and days when I want to remember my birthday."

Akshay Kumar's post for Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar posted a playful birthday post for his wife. Sharing a picture on social media, he wrote, "Behind every action hero is a wife who can knock him out with one look, or one kick, Mrs. Funnybones, you still hit me harder than any stunt ever did. Happy Birthday, love you."

Kajol also wished Twinkle, co-host on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, by sharing a warm note for her "partner in crime."

About Twinkle Khanna

Khanna left acting years ago and became an author with her debut book, Mrs Funnybones, in 2015. She has also written several bestselling titles, including The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise.

