/Dhurandhar’s revised version released on the first day of the new year. Here’s why

There is a new version of Dhurandhar for the new year. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has been creating havoc at the box office, breaking records and earning big bucks ever since its release on December 5, 2026. The Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer film shows no sign of slowing down and has already grossed over the Rs 1,100 crore mark. The film has even surpassed the collection of heavyweights like Pathaan, Jawan and Chhaava.

While the film has been loved by the audience, it has also had its share of controversies. A section of the audience called out the film for its political undertone, labelling it as propaganda. Now, in a major move to start 2026, the makers are releasing a revised version of the blockbuster.

Why the change?

A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that cinema halls across the nation received an urgent email from distributors on December 31, 2025, regarding the replacement of the film’s Digital Cinema Package (DCP).

A source told the publication: “The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.”

The new revised version will be played out in theatres from today, January 1, 2026. While details of all the changes are not known, one change has been identified by an insiders who has stated that the word ‘Baloch’ has been removed from the new version of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar's dream run at the box office

Dhar’s film has been doing good business at the box office despite controversies and critricism.

In India alone, Dhurandhar has surpassed Rs 720 crore in collections by its 27th day. The film’s success has cemented Ranveer Singh’s place in an elite bracket of actors and propelled the actor’s career to greater heights.

