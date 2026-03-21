/Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan's war drama postponed after Prashant Tamang’s death; details inside

Fans may have to wait a little longer to watch Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The much-anticipated war drama has reportedly been postponed after the death of Prashant Tamang, who was a part of the cast.

Earlier, the film was expected to be released in April 2026. However, due to the pending shoot schedules, the makers are currently busy revising the original script, leading to a delay in the release of Maatrubhumi.

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Why the delay?

The delay is mostly due to the incomplete portions involving Tamang. The late singer-actor was reportedly playing the role of the primary antagonist and had finished shooting for several important scenes. "The team had a couple of planned schedules where Prashant had to shoot some really key scenes. With him gone, the team is absolutely in crisis," a source told India Today.

The report also states that additional shoot schedules had already been planned, placing the team in a difficult position. "Close-ups could still be managed but he was also part of extensive action sequences. It would not only be financially unviable but also a logistical nightmare," the source further added.

The team is reportedly looking for alternative options to complete the film, which include recasting the role or using AI and VFX technology to recreate Tamang’s presence in unfinished scenes.

The makers are yet to confirm the new release date, but reports claim that the film may be released in the Independence Day week.

About Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace also features Chitrangda Singh in a key role. The film is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.