Salman Khan dating history: Actor's relationships that made headlines- Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and more

Salman Khan is one of Bollywood's biggest superstars. Besides his successful and esteemed acting career, Bollywood's renowned bachelor had been in the headlines for his love life. On his birthday, let's look back at his famous love life.
Salman Khan, the global icon, gained immense love and a reputation through his charm, screen presence, and long-running acting career. Along with his blockbuster hits, Khan's personal life has often been in the public eye. His dating history has been the most talked-about topic in the media, as well as among his beloved fans. Let's take a deep dive into his dating life.
Salman Khan's one of the most highly publicised and talked about affairs was with Aishwarya Rai, which blossomed on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. A three-year-long relationship had a dramatic end in 2002.
Khan's decade-long relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani started in 1980 and ended in the early 1990s. The actress herself revealed that their love life led to marriage, for which the invitation was also printed, but Khan called off the wedding at the last moment. Since then, both have maintained a strong and cordial relationship with each other.
Salman Khan's relationship with Katrina Kaif had also sparked buzz on the Internet and in the media. Neither of them has confirmed their relationship, but rumours have suggested they dated. Eventually, both stars ended their relationship around 2009-10. However, they continue to be friends.
Salman Khan's most recent but unconfirmed relationship is with the Romanian singer and actress, Iulia Vantur. Their bond is also one of the most eye-catching ones among fans and in media headlines. They make appearances together at family events. Vantur also shares a deep bond with his family and often talks about his dad, Salim Khan, in her interviews. The couple has never disclosed their relationship.
Salman Khan was also in a relationship with a Pakistani actress named Somy Ali during the 1990s. Ali, who debuted in Bollywood with the 1993 film Anth, has claimed during a Reddit AMA session that her relationship with Khan due to his infidelity and verbal issues.