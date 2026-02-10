/Salman Khan’s childhood friend opens up on actor’s past controversies: 'Shouted outside ex-girlfriend’s building, beat up people'

Salman Khan is not new to controversies. The actor has recently been making headlines after his childhood friend, Raju Shrestha, also known as Master Raju, made shocking revelations about him. In a recent interview, Shrestha opened up about Khan's past behaviour that often landed him in trouble.

Master Raju on Salman Khan's behaviour

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Master Raju revealed that Khan is an emotional person, and he follows his heart rather than his mind, which has been the major reason behind many of the actor's controversies.

"Salman has never had control over his emotions. Sometimes he would go and hurl abuses while standing under somebody's building. He shouted while standing under his ex-girlfriend's building; he would beat up someone. He didn't control his emotions," he said, adding that "he is a very sweet man, and "he doesn't work from his mind, he works from his heart."

Master Raju on friendship with Salman Khan

Raju shared that their bond dates back to their childhood in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood. "I knew Salman much before Baaghi. We come from the same area. We both come from Bandra. We used to cycle together. When he was doing Patthar Ke Phool, before shooting, he used to practice skating at Bandstand. I used to cycle, and he used to hold on to the carrier and practice skating," he recalled.

Salman Khan is a carefree person

Further describing Salman Khan’s personality, Raju said that the actor was always carefree and spontaneous. "He was funny; he never thought before saying anything, and he never used to think much before making friends. He is clean at heart. He was not calculative or manipulative. He is a very easy person, and that is why he has often been caught in controversies."

