/ Salman Khan attends RSS centenary event in Mumbai; fans gather at venue | Watch

Salman Khan was recently spotted attending the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Mumbai Vyakhyanmala. On Saturday, he arrived at the Nehru Centre Auditorium amid tight security, as part of the two-day lecture series themed ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons.' As he entered the venue, fans waiting for him pulled out their phones to catch a glimpse of the superstar.



Several videos and photographs from the event went viral as his presence added to the visibility of the ceremony.

About Mumbai Vyakhyanmala

The event is being held on February 7 and 8, 2026, and it is a part of the RSS’s broader centenary celebrations. As per the organisation, the programme is set to showcase the Sangh’s hundred-year journey.

The lecture series is not just limited to organisational members; it has been set as an open forum where the public can listen and engage with senior RSS leaders and speakers.

Saturday was the opening day of the programme, and the first session was addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, followed by a second session later in the evening. Salman Khan was reportedly seen listening attentively to Bhagwat’s address, seated alongside filmmaker Subhash Ghai and lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi.

Mohan Bhagwat addresses the crowd

Speaking at the event, Mohan Bhagwat focused on the growing global interest in the Sangh’s work. As quoted by PTI, he said, "The work of the Sangh is unique, and based on our knowledge, we used to say that such work does not exist anywhere else in the world. Now, we are experiencing it directly, as people from India and abroad come to observe the Sangh."