/Dhanush’s D55 goes on floors with pooja ceremony; Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela on board | See pics

Dhanush has officially begun work on his much-anticipated next film, tentatively titled D55, and fans can't keep calm. Starring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela alongside Dhanush, the film officially went on floors with a mahurat pooja, and the pictures have now gone viral.

D55 on the floors

Taking to X, Production house Wunderbar Films shared candid moments from the launch ceremony with the caption, "When all smiles led to a powerful start. Candid Moments from the #D55 pooja." The images showcase the actors and other members of the team happily posing with each other. What caught the attention of the fans was photos featuring Dhanush alongside Mammootty, as the film marks their first-ever collaboration.

Mammootty joins the cast

A few days ago, makers revealed that Mammootty has also joined the cast. Welcoming the actor on board, the production house wrote, "When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar @mammukka onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir."

The announcement added fuel to the buzz, with fans flooding the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

Earlier, the team had confirmed Sai Pallavi’s joining the project. Makers described her as the perfect blend of "grace and strength." D55 marks her second film with Dhanush after Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2. Sreeleela is also part of the ensemble cast.

About Dhanush's D55

The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who is known for Amaran. The project was announced on social media, saying, "#D55 - a grand new beginning. @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!"