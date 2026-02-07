/Shahid Kapoor drops a major hint about Raj & DK’s Farzi 2 amid O’Romeo buzz | Watch

Shahid Kapoor has surprised the audience with a major update about the second season of Raj and DK’s popular web series Farzi. The actor revealed that the project is set to go on floors soon, sending fans into a frenzy.

Shahid Kapoor drops hint about Farzi 2

Currently, Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming big-screen release, O’Romeo, and he opened up on Farzi 2 at the recent song launch event for the film. When asked about the sequel, the actor revealed that the shooting will begin soon, "Ye baal maine Farzi 2 ke liye hi katwaye hain, shooting shuru hone wali hai." ("I got this haircut specifically for Farzi 2; the shooting is about to begin.")

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The clear hint quickly went viral on social media, and fans are excited to watch the black comedy crime thriller again.

About Farzi

Released in 2023, Farzi was written, produced, and directed by Raj & DK. The series marked Kapoor's digital debut, and he played Sunny, a disillusioned artist who enters the world of counterfeiting currency.

The Amazon Prime Video series also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora in key roles.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Farzi 2 may also be Shahid Kapoor’s biggest payday yet. It is said that the actor is reportedly charging around ₹45 crore for the second season. While Kapoor reportedly charges between ₹25-30 crore per film, his fee structure for digital projects is believed to be different.

Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo

Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O'Romeo is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. It is said to be inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, and the action thriller features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, alongside Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.