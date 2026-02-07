Social media was flooded with videos claiming that more than 800 people, especially girls, have gone missing from the capital city of Delhi in the last 15 days, raising serious security concerns and creating panic among the public. Taking action on the matter, on Friday (Feb 6), Delhi Police reacted to the news, saying that the hype around the viral issue was created through paid promotions. This later led to another report claiming that the news was linked to Rani Mukerji’s cop drama Mardaani 3 and was allegedly a tactic to promote the movie.

Hours after the rumours began, Yash Raj Films (YRF), the production house behind the film, was quick to shut down the speculation.

Responding to the allegations while speaking to IANS, a YRF spokesperson said that the company is 50 years old and focuses on core principles.

“Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3’s promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this, and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time." YRF spokesperson said.



What did the Delhi Police say about the report of missing girls?

The viral issue escalated across social media, with influencers making videos on the matter. Taking action against the viral content, Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi on Thursday (February 6) said that there has been no increase in missing-person reports.

Several media houses covered the news after a PTI report stated that over 800 people went missing in Delhi during the first 15 days of 2026. The report triggered panic and, in some ways, gave authenticity to the already viral claims, raising fears around women’s safety.

In a statement, Delhi Police stated that the “hype” around such reports was being pushed through “paid promotions.”