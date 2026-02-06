/Fact-check: Over 800 missing in 15 days? Delhi Police data tells a different story

Following reports of more than 800 people going missing from Delhi in just 15 days of 2026, Delhi Police assured citizens that there is no need for fear or panic. Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi on Thursday (Feb 6) highlighted that there has been no increase in missing-person reports in the city when compared to previous years. In fact, January 2026 observed fewer such cases than in the same period last year.

In a latest statement, Delhi Police stated that the “hype” around such reports was being pushed through “paid promotions”, adding that strict action against those will be taken.

“After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals,” Delhi Police stated in a statement on X.

‘No need to fear or panic’

In a video statement released by Delhi Police, Tyagi said, “There is no need to fear or panic regarding the missing persons in Delhi, especially children. Compared to the past, there has been no increase in reporting missing persons in Delhi. In January 2026, compared to the same period last year, there has been a drop in reporting missing persons. It is also worth mentioning that Delhi Police follows the policy of fair and transparent reporting of crime.”

“It is being made clear that no involvement of an organised gang has come to light regarding missing children or kidnapping. We appeal to you to pay no heed to rumours in this regard. Appropriate action will be taken against those spreading rumour,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), a nodal agency of the Delhi Police, rescued two minor boys who went missing from the Mukherjee Nagar and Wazirabad areas.

