/509 Women, 191 minors missing: Over 800 vanish from Delhi in just 15 days of 2026 - SHOCKING details emerge

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that more than 800 people were reported missing in Delhi in the first 15 days of 2026. Between January 1 and 15, a total of 807 people went missing, with an average of 54 people going missing every day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, and 298 were men. The data also revealed that an average of 13 children went missing in this period. The Delhi Police data showed that among the total reported missing, minors made up 191 cases, girls accounted for 146 cases, while 616 adults were reported missing. Police said that around 572 people remain untraced while police have managed to trace 235 of the missing persons.

Among the missing children, PTI report stated that the police managed to trace 29 girls and 19 boys, but nearly 71 per cent of adolescents (121) remain untraced. In the age group of 8 to 12 years, 13 children went missing — eight boys and five girls — with only three boys being found. In the under-eight category, a total of nine children were reported missing, of whom three boys were found, and six children remain untraced.

Adults, however, continue to make up the largest portion of missing persons. In the first half of January, 616 adults were reported missing, including 363 women and 253 men. While police were able to trace 90 men and 91 women, 435 people have yet to be found.