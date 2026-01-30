/IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Delhi diverted amid security threat

A security threat on an IndiGo flight heading to Delhi from Kuwait forced it to be diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, said an IndiGo spokesperson on Friday. The flight 6E 1232 landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and all mandated protocols were followed to check for any threat. All passengers including crew members were asked to de board the flight for the security checks after which clearance was given for departure.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and tried our best to minimise it by offering them refreshments, meals and sharing regular updates," IndiGo spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier incident of bomb threat on Indigo plane

A similar incident was reported last week when IndiGo Flight 6E 2608, operating from Delhi to Pune, received a bomb threat upon arrival at Pune Airport. The handwritten threat was found in the lavatory of the plane.

Here too all passengers were deboarded safely, after the plane landed safely at Pune airport, and all security checks done.

The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm on January 22, landed at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control.

The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened. Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

No suspicious or adverse findings were detected during the security checks. Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations. The situation was handled in a coordinated and timely manner, and no further incident was reported.