/Mardaani 3 movie review: It’s a Rani Mukerji show all the way

Rani Mukerji's latest offering, Mardaani 3, presents her in a larger-than-life, no-nonsense, gritty cop- a role that she has played well in the previous two instalments in the franchise. While the actress delivers well to her part, the film sticks to the basics and familiar template, giving a sense of déjà vu to the viewers. Mardaani 3 feels like a replica of its predecessor films, with just a few minor changes and an all-encompassing heroine taking charge before anyone can even step in to offer help.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta, Deepak Kingrani and Baljeet Singh Marwah. While it does try to give social messages on women's empowerment and class demarcation, the messages are somehow muffled amid Rani Mukerji’s historics on screen.

What’s the plot of Mardaani 3?

A new human trafficer Amma (Mallika Prasad), has kidnapped over 90 pre puberscent gilrs in the last month. Most from underprivileged backgrounds and missing cases have gone unnoticed. When a diplomat's daughter gets kidnapped along with their caretaker’s daughter, top cop Shivani Shivaji Roy (Mukerji) is called in to investigate the case and bring back the lost child.

Investigation takes her on a wild-goose chase across Delhi, with her team in tow, including a new lady constable (Janki Bodiwala) who is more than eager to be useful instead of just serving tea at her station thana, which is dominated by male cops. Her search for Amma also leads her to NGO head Ramanujan (Prajesh Kashyap), whose past has now made him a crusader for kids who are victims of the nexus.

When she is almost close to solving the case, Shivani discovers that the human trafficking nexus is far deeper and murkier than it seems. Medical testing, greed of pharma companies, human testing and lab inventions- are all thrown into the mix.

What works and what doesn’t

It is Rani Mukerji's show all the way. From beating goons double her size, to landing up at the crime scene much before backup arrives, to even delivering monologues about stree shakti - the writers give Rani ample opportunity to shine, and she delivers. There’s never been any doubt about the star’s acting prowess. Time and again, she has proved that she can deliver the most mundane characters with elegance and charm. Mardaani was always tailor-made to show Rani in an action-hero avatar, who would be at par with the Singhams of the world, and the actress truly shines throughout. There are scenes which seem rather over the top, the monologues slightly jaded for the times we live in, but Rani Mukerji makes it convincing.

The previous two films in the Mardaani franchise had also given us two memorable antagonists. Tahir Raj Bhasin, a sophisticated human trafficer and Vishal Jethwa, as the psycho-serial-killer and abductor, had delivered stunning performances, complementing Rani’s heroic act with their evil, malicious ways. In Mardaani 3, while Mallika Prasad is menacing, the trope is now a familiar one and something that we have already seen in Delhi Crimes Season 3. There it was, Huma Qureshi, a victim herself, who turns menacing and trades young girls; here, Mallika Prasad, forced to beg early in her life, turns it into a nexus.

There is also Janaki Bodiwala, playing a newbie cop whose potential as a performer is not fully tapped. Actor Prajesh Kashyap also delivers to his part. As a man who seems right but definitely has a dark past.

Watch out for the crucial twist right before the film’s interval- certainly one of the high points of the story.

I wish more scenes would highlight the other actors in the film. A lot of time has been spent making Shivani Shivaji Roy a gritty cop, but not much thought has been given to the other key characters in the film.

It also isn’t the most technically and aesthetically sound film, with several issues of continuity.

Final verdict

Mardaani 3 delivers well. If you have liked the previous two films of the franchise, Mardaani 3 will also provide the same thrills. The writers waste no time and jump right in on the case, keeping the pace steady and thrilling throughout. Its predictability is an advantage as well as a disadvantage. While Mardaani 3 doesn’t offer anything new, it sticks to the basics and plays it safe, thereby delivering an engaging thriller.