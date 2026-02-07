/Golmaal 5: Sharman Joshi to make a comeback in Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise after two decades

Golmaal 5 has already been creating a buzz since its announcement, and now the excitement has doubled after Sharman Joshi's comeback to Rohit Shetty’s iconic comedy franchise has been confirmed. The actor appeared in the original film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited nearly 20 years ago.

About Golmaal

The iconic franchise began in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. It featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi, along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal. While Devgn starred in all sequels (Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017)), Joshi exited the franchise after the first film.

Sharman Joshi to return

As per a report by Mid-Day, Sharman Joshi will begin filming for Golmaal 5 later this month as the film is expected to go on floors by the end of February. "I’m likely to start working on it soon," the actor told the publication.

Joshi also revealed the reason why he exited the franchise after the first film. While rumours claimed that his absence from the Golmaal sequels was related to fee disagreements, the actor has repeatedly clarified in interviews that it was due to a major miscommunication between his team and the makers, something he became aware of only much later.

"I missed Rohit’s energy on sets, Ajay sir’s intensity and calmness. I missed Tusshar too. Rohit’s entire team is warm and inclusive," Joshi shared.

Golmaal 5

The film reportedly marks the return ofAjay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade alongside Joshi.

Revealing his excitement about reuniting with his co-stars, Joshi said he is looking forward to working with Kunal Kemmu after nearly 19 years, since their last film Dhol (2007). He is also excited to work with Shreyas Talpade. "I had seen Shreyas’s work during intercollegiate competitions as our colleges were next to each other. I’ve been his fan since Iqbal (2005)," he said.

Rumours also suggest that Akshay Kumar may join the film as the main antagonist. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.