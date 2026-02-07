/Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, best known for Mary Kom, dies at 68 in Kathmandu

Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, best known for his role as Mary Kom's coach in the biopic Mary Kom, has passed away at the age of 68 in Kathmandu. Reportedly, the actor had died today, i.e., on February 7, at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali after his health deteriorated. Let's delve in to know the exact cause of death.

What was the exact cause of death of Sunil Thapa?

As per the report of Kathmandu Post, Sunil Thapa passed away this morning in Kathmandu. Doctors have suspected that the main reason for his death is due to a heart attack. He was reportedly undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali when his condition suddenly deteriorated. However, an official statement is declared.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The same report has suggested that the actor was brought in unconscious and an ECG was conducted at 7:44 am. The hospital source stated, "He was unconscious when he was brought in. An ECG was done immediately, which confirmed his death."

All about Sunil Thapa

Sunil Thapa was a Nepalese actor who appeared in Nepali, Bollywood, and Bhojpuri films. He began his career with the Bollywood film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. He began his career with the Bollywood film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Thapa started his modelling career in 1974 in Mumbai (then Bombay), with Binny's and Mafatlal Fabrics.

Also Read: Singer Jesy Nelson confesses she wanted to be out of group Little Mix

He was also involved in sports and played professional football for ICL Club Bombay and Orkay's Sports Club. He worked as a photojournalist for JS Magazine (Junior Statesman) and covered the Bhutan Coronation in 1974. In 2014, he was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Filmfare Awards for his role in Mary Kom.