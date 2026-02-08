/Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan may not release as planned; here's why

Fans might have to wait a little longer to watch Salman Khan's much-anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan. The film was initially announced to release on April 17, 2026, but now, according to fresh reports, the makers are considering postponing it as some portions of the shoot are still left.

Battle of Galwan postponed?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan has been making headlines since its announcement, and Salman Khan sent fans to frenzy with his rugged, battle-hardened avatar. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film may be delayed due to ongoing reshoots.

A source close to the team revealed that a week-long shoot is expected to begin on February 9 at Mumbai’s Golden Tobacco Factory. "A few more days of shooting are left, and by February-end, it’ll be a wrap," the source said.

Apart from production delays, the film will also undergo a mandatory screening for the Ministry of Defence. "Director Apoorva Lakhia will begin editing the reshot portions. And that’s not all. As per the rules, Battle of Galwan needs to be shown to the Ministry of Defence, and this process might also take time. Due to these two reasons, the makers feel that they would not be able to meet the April 17 deadline," the source said. "Salman Khan is clear that such a special, patriotic film needs to be nurtured well. He has told the team of the film that they should not rush through the process and should take their time in ensuring that the final product looks appealing, compelling, and cinematic."

While the April 17 release date may now not be possible, no final decision has been made yet. "Though Salman Khan and Apoorva Lakhia are seriously considering postponing The Battle of Galwan, they are yet to take the final call. Salman bhai is unpredictable; he might still get the film out on April 17 despite the circumstances, but the chances seem remote. A clearer picture is expected to emerge in a few days from now," the report said.

About Battle of Galwan

Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film is set to showcase one of the most intense chapters in recent Indian military history, where the brutal combat took place without the use of firearms.