/Vikrant Massey reacts to rumours of being replaced by Raghav Juyal in Ramayana, deletes clarification post later

Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana has been making headlines due to its star-studded casting, and Vikrant Massey has recently slammed a media report for claiming he was replaced by Raghav Juyal in the film.

What is the rumour?

The rumours began after a report surfaced suggesting that Raghav Juyal has been locked in to portray Meghanad (also known as Indrajit), the eldest son of Ravana, which was initially being played by Massey in the two-part film. The reports went viral within no time, prompting Massey to address the speculation himself.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vikrant Massey clarifies

The actor took to his Instagram Stories to shut down all the rumours and called it "irresponsible" media coverage. Resharing a post that talked about his replacement, Massey clarified that he was never even associated with the project. "OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was. Such irresponsible media coverage from 'respectable' media houses is kinda appalling," he wrote. "Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas."

Vikrant Massey's deleted post Photograph: (Instagram)

However, shortly after posting the clarification, the actor deleted the Instagram Story for unknown reasons.

Raghav Juyal joins Ramayana

As per a report by Variety India, Raghav Juyal has confirmed joining the cast of Ramayana. He will reportedly be seen as Meghanad in Part 2, which is expected to release on Diwali 2027.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, and the much-anticipated film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. It is being created as a two-part spectacle, and the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, along with Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha, Indira Krishnan, Adinath Kothare, and Kunal Kapoor.