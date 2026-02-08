/Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: FWICE President slams makers, says they 'have no right to make films'

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has been discussed across the country ever since it was announced. The movie has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons over its title, garnering huge backlash. Amid all, the President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, BN Tiwari, has also condemned the title, saying that he is strongly against the producers and directors, who insult any particular community.

On February 6, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against director Neeraj Pandey and his team, citing concerns over hurt religious sentiments and public harmony.

FWICE President on 'Ghooskhor Pandat' controversy

Days after the controversy erupted, BN Tiwari, FWICE President, slammed the Ghooskhor Pandat makers, demanding strict action, including bans.

In an interview with ANI, he said, "I have a serious objection to the use of the word Pandat in this title. No matter whose surname it is, we make films for the entertainment of the people. I strongly oppose producers and directors who insult any community. Such people have no right to make films. Those who play with the sentiments of people, whether they are producers, Netflix, or any other platform that streams such films, should be banned, and action should be taken against them."

Further speaking, Tiwari said public sentiments can no longer be ignored in this social media-driven era. "Times have changed. Earlier, when such films were released, there was no social media, and even if viewers were hurt, their voices were not widely heard. That will not work anymore. We won't tolerate it now. Whoever, producer or director may be, we will completely refuse to cooperate with them," added FWICE President.

Protestors burn effigies of Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey

Protests erupted across India against the Netflix movie Ghooskhor Pandat, with people coming out on the streets and burning the effigies of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee, accusing the makers of allegedly targeting a specific community. According to a report by ANI, effigies of producer Neeraj Pandey, director Ritesh Shah and the film's actors were set ablaze in Prayagraj.