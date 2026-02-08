/Raghav Juyal to play THIS key character in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Report

Raghav Juyal is on a roll! After becoming the internet's sensation with his outstanding performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’, he has reportedly bagged a role in one of the most-awaited projects, and this time, it's Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Raghav, a multi-hyphenate personality, has gotten a role in Tiwari's mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Raghav Juyal bags a role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana after Vikrant Massey’s exit.

Raghav's casting comes after the exit of actor Vikrant Massey, who was set to play the role of Meghanad, the eldest son of Ravana (Yash), in the film. According to Variety India, Juyal has now stepped in to play the role.

His character will appear in Ramayana: Part 2, which is set to release on Diwali 2027. It has been learned that Massey was supposed to play the role, but things didn't go down well. So, instead of him, Juyal was approached for the role, and he was quick to accept.

The actor will begin filming after he recovers from his injury.

In the Hindu epic, Meghanad, who is also known as Indrajit, is the son of Ravana. The eldest son of Ravana, he was one of the key figures in Ramayana. Known for his clever tactics and formidable skills, he fights in one of the most interesting wars alongside Ram and his brother Lakshman.

What we know about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

One of the most-talked-about projects of the year 2026. Split into two parts, the movie is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali. The second chapter of the film will be released on Diwali 2027.

In the movie, Ranbir is playing the role of Ram alongside Telugu star Sai Pallavi, who will be seen as Goddess Sita. Kannada actor Yash will be playing the role of Ravana.

Apart from the lead, check the list of the entire cast and who is playing what: Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.