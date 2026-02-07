/Bhooth Bangla preponed: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's horror-comedy to release on THIS date

Akshay Kumar has surprised fans with the new release date of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film was earlier slated to release on May 15, 2026, but now it will hit cinemas a month before, the makers confirmed on Saturday.

New release date

The new release date, which is April 10, was revealed through a social media post along with a quirky video. Shared by Balaji Motion Pictures, the clip showcased a black cat scratching off May 15 from a calendar, then playfully licking milk spilled over April 10.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Akshay Kuma also took to his Instagram to share the update. "Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 15 May X 10 April. Milte hain theatres mein," he wrote. With this announcement, it is the second change in the film’s release schedule. Bhooth Bangla was initially set to release on April 2 before being pushed to May 15, and has now been preponed to April 10.

Speaking about the change in release date, the makers reportedly stated that the decision was taken to tap into a more favourable theatrical window and avoid box-office clash.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and marks a reunion of the filmmaker with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The duo has previously worked together in hit comedies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The Horror comedy also brings together Akshay Kumar and Tabu on screen after nearly 25 years. They last worked together in films like Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi. Bhooth Bangla's cast also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, and the late veteran actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, it is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, with co-producers Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The film is written by Akash A Kaushik, with a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, and dialogues by Rohan Shankar.