/Ramayana cast revealed: Who's playing who in Ranbir Kapoor's movie, check full list

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. On July 3, the makers dropped the first teaser of the fourthcoming movie, giving the audience a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film. The teaser offers a brief glimpse of the movie, which is based on the Hindu mythology Ramayana and revolves around the epic battle that was fought between Lord Ram and Ravana. The movie is expected to be one of the costliest movies ever made and boasts a stellar cast. Along with the teaser, the makers have also unveiled the cast for this upcoming magnum opus. Check the list:
In the movie, Rmabir is playing the role of Lord Ram. Kannada actor Yash is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie, in which he will play the role of Ravana. Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita.
Apart from the lead, check the list of the entire cast and who is playing what:
Sunny Deol as Hanuman
Ravi Dubey as Lakshman
Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi
Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha
Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari
Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev
Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.
Ramayana will be released in two parts: The first one on Diwali 2026, and the second on Diwali 2027. Directed by Nitesh and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the movie has been made on a massive budget of Rs 835 crores ($98 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever produced. Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer, Hollywood composer and AR Rahman are also part of the amazing team.