/Ramayana cast revealed: Who's playing who in Ranbir Kapoor's movie, check full list

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. On July 3, the makers dropped the first teaser of the fourthcoming movie, giving the audience a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film. The teaser offers a brief glimpse of the movie, which is based on the Hindu mythology Ramayana and revolves around the epic battle that was fought between Lord Ram and Ravana. The movie is expected to be one of the costliest movies ever made and boasts a stellar cast. Along with the teaser, the makers have also unveiled the cast for this upcoming magnum opus. Check the list:

Who is playing what in Ramayana?

In the movie, Rmabir is playing the role of Lord Ram. Kannada actor Yash is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie, in which he will play the role of Ravana. Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita.

Apart from the lead, check the list of the entire cast and who is playing what:

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev

Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

Check the list here:

Ramayana: What is the budget, and when will the movie be released?