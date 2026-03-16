/Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan gets new title; 'May war rest in peace'

Salman Khan's much-awaited war drama Battle of Galwan has received a new title, the actor revealed on Monday. The film will now be known as Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Khan took to social media to share the update with a striking new poster.

New title revealed

The announcement was made through Khan's Instagram, and the poster was shared with a caption, "May War Rest In Peace #Maatrubhumi." The actor's latest post showcases him in an intense look as a soldier with blood, bruises, and visible cuts. Hinting at the brutal conditions of war, the poster features him holding a weapon wrapped in barbed wire.

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Inspired by real-life events

Salman Khan's starrer is said to be inspired by the 2020 military clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Marked as one of the major stand-offs between the two countries, it took place on June 15, 2020.

As per reports, Khan is playing the role of the Indian Army colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led the troops during the clash and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

As per the netizens, the title has been changed because the makers want to focus on the emotional and human cost of war rather than presenting the film purely as a military action drama.

About the film

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the cast also features Chitrangda Singh in a key role. Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The makers had previously released two songs, one titled Maatrubhumi, sung by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Master Mani Dharamkot, and another one, Main Hoon, by Ayaan Lall and Shreya Ghoshal.

The film was earlier expected to release in April 2026; however, reports claim that it may hit theatres during the Independence Day weekend in August. The team has yet to confirm the final release date.

