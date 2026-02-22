/Shah Rukh Khan pays a visit to Salman Khan's father Salim Khan amid recovery | Watch

The Bollywood industry and fans are currently praying for the recovery of Salman Khan's father and Salim Khan, who has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital after a health scare. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted visiting the veteran screenwriter on Saturday.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Salim Khan

SRK's arrival at the Mumbai hospital comes days after reports revealed that the 90-year-old suffered a minor brain haemorrhage and is currently under medical supervision. Several videos of Shah Rukh Khan's arrival went viral on social media as he was seen maintaining a low profile while entering the hospital premises. Netizens appreciated his gesture of supporting Salman Khan and his family during this hard time.

Salim Khan's health update

Earlier, Dr. Jalil Parkar had confirmed that Salim Khan's health was stable. "He was having jerks and his blood pressure was high. We treated him. We had to put him on a ventilator so that his condition would not worsen. It wasn’t because he was critical. We did the required investigations and a small procedure, details of which I will not disclose," he said while speaking to the press. "He is fine and stable. He has been shifted to the ICU and is doing quite well. Age is a factor, so the recovery process will take time."

While fans are following the updates, a report claims that the family prefers privacy and was displeased with medical information being shared publicly. "Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers," a source told Variety India. "Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed."

About Salim Khan

Besides SRK, several celebrities were seen visiting the hospital to check on Salim Khan, including Arbaaz Khan's former wife, Malaika Arora. Several members of the Khan family have also been present at the hospital since his admission on February 17.