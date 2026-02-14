/Battle of Galwan new song out: Salman Khan surprises fans with romantic track on Valentine’s Day | Watch

Makers have unveiled the latest song of Battle of Galwan titled Main Hoon on Valentine's Day, sharing a glimpse of the upcoming war drama. Starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the romantic track showcases love and longing amid the harsh realities of a soldier's life.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is inspired by the real-life clash in the Galwan Valley. Said to be one of the most-anticipated films of the year, its teaser and song Maatrubhumi have already a buzz among fans.

About the song

Main Hoon is composed and co-sung by Ayaan Lall alongside Shreya Ghoshal. With soulful melodies and eye-catching visuals, the song presents Khan and Singh as a married couple dealing with separation due to military duty. The lyrics are penned by Ayaan Lall and Shabbir Ahmed.

Social media reacts

As soon as the song surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with reactions. Several users praised the track for its tone. One fan wrote, "composed and authentic," calling the song "not a chartbuster but heartfelt." Another said, "What A Valentine Gift From Bhaijaan Just Awesome Speechless Bhaijaan Soulful Voice Of Shreya and New Singer Ayan Beautiful To Watch." Many also applauded Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals and the chemistry between the lead pair. "Shreya ghoshal's entry elevated the song her expressive vocals are love," a fan wrote.

However, another section of netizens was unhappy with the track, calling the composition "forgettable" and questioning its lyrics.

About Battle of Galwan

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the Salman Khan Films banner, it showcases Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was posthumously honoured with the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 2020 clash.