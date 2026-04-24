/Arijit Singh walks hand-in-hand with wife Koel Roy to polling booth as they cast vote in first phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Acclaimed singer Arijit Singh stepped out on Thursday to cast his vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. The singer and his wife, Koel Roy, were seen arriving at a polling booth in Jiaganj, in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The couple made their way to the polling booth, hand-in-hand and even waved to some fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the famous singer.

Videos circulating online captured the singer in a cheerful mood. He greeted media personnel with a warm smile and briefly acknowledged police officials stationed at the venue before proceeding inside to cast his vote.

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Arijit's Father Casts A Vote

Earlier in the day, Arijit's father, Surinder Singh, arrived at a polling booth in Murshidabad to cast his vote.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, he expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and the peaceful atmosphere at the centre.

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"Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote," he said.

Arjit Singh, one of the most celebrated singers of our times, shocked his fans earlier this year when he announced he was retiring from playback music. No Bollywood film album is complete without Singh and his decision led to much heartbreak for fans. However, the singer, who is settled in his hometown in West Bengal, assured that he will continue to create music and sing as well but independently.