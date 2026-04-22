As the state gears up for the first phase of elections, the Election Commission has taken some unusual steps. Acting on reports of an “unusual spurt” in liquor sales during the Model Code of Conduct period, authorities have extended the mandatory closure of liquor shops from 48 hours to 96 hours ahead of polling. District administrations, including South and North 24 Parganas, have enforced this—April 20–23 for Phase I (April 23) and April 25–29 for Phase II (April 29). Counting day on May 4 has also been declared a dry day. The state Chief Electoral Officer has imposed strict restrictions on motorcycle use to prevent intimidation and disruption. Motorcycle rallies are completely banned, while night riding (6pm–6am) is prohibited except for emergencies or essential needs. Pillion riding is restricted during the day (6am–6pm), with limited exemptions for medical needs, family functions, and essential activities like school transport. On polling day, family pillion riding is allowed for voting and necessary travel.

For now, the Bengal voters have decided and are ready to cast their votes in the first phase of the polls. The parties have already started campaigning for the second phase. It remains to be seen what Bengal, the land of art and literature, chooses: a flower grown in grass or a flower grown in mud!