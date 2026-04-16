/West Bengal Polls 2026: The star-studded candidate list you need to see

Bengal is all geared up to vote for the upcoming assembly elections 2026. Campaigns are in full swing in the state. From actors, directors, sportsmen to musicians-West Bengal assembly elections 2026 are turning out to be star-studded.
It’s a model that South India has used for decades. Making film artists contest for the assembly elections. In 2011, when Trinamool Congress ended Left supremacy and formed a government in West Bengal, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee fielded several prominent names from showbiz. The star candidates obviously brought in votes, and since then, in each election, TMC has had prominent celebrities of Bengal contesting from key constituencies. BJP too seemed to have taken the same step and has prominent actors and even a cricketer contesting this year in Bengal’s state elections. Take a look.
TV actress Arundhati Maitra, best known as Lovely Maitra, is contesting from the Sonarpur constituency in South 24 Parganas on a TMC ticket.
Actress Sayantika Banerjee is contesting from the Baranagar constituency in North 24 Parganas. Sayantika has been part of TMC for some years now and has previously campaigned for the party in key constituencies.
Television actress Shreya Pandey is the candidate from the Maniktala constituency in Kolkata. Pandey is contesting on a TMC ticket.
Popular Bengali film actor Soham Chakraborty is contesting for Trinamool from the Karimpur constituency in Nadia, West Bengal.
One of the most popular filmmakers of Bengali cinema, Raj Chakraborty, has filed a nomination for the Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas. Chakraborty has been part of TMC for years now.
TMC has also tapped popular musicians. Renowned kirtan artist Aditi Munshi has filed for a Trinamool ticket from the Gopalpur constituency in Rajarhat, adjacent to Salt Lake. Singer Indranil Sen is contesting on a TMC ticket from Chandannagar.
Not just actors, even sports stars are part of the assembly elections this year. Former cricketer Shiv Shankar Pal is contesting on a TMC ticket from Tufanganj in West Bengal, while ex-footballer Bidesh Basu is the TMC candidate from Saptagram. BJP has also given a ticket to former cricketer Ashok Dinda, who will be contesting for the party from the Moyna constituency of Purba Medinipur.
Rudranil Ghosh is a popular face in Bengali cinema. The actor is making his foray into politics as a BJP candidate. The actor will be contesting from Shibpur constituency in Howrah.
Controversial actor turned politician Hiran Chatterjee has been given a BJP ticket for Shyampur in Howrah. Chatterjee, a sitting MLA, had to vacate the Kharagpur Sadar seat for BJP heavyweight Dilip Ghosh.
Veteran Bengali actress Papiya De Adhikari will be contesting from South Kolkata’s Tollygunge area as a BJP candidate.
Another popular actress, Roopa Ganguly, who has featured in numerous Bengali films in the 1990s and famously played Draupadi in the TV show Mahabharat, will be contesting as a BJP candidate from the Shonarpur Dakshin constituency.